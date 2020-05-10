Billie Eilish's Top Fashion Moments At Red Carpet Events; See Pics

Billie Eilish nailed it a the Oscars by giving an exceptional performance. The No Time To Die singer was praised by music labels and fans for her version of the 1965 Beatles’ Yesterday at the 2020 Academy Awards. Eilish also recorded the No Time To Die track with brother Finneas for Daniel’s final outing as Bond in the 25th bond film.

Eilish is also highly praised by both fans and critics for her incredible sense of style. The five-time Grammy winner has often appeared at the award shows with a banging outfit. Let’s take a look at Billie Eilish’s photos from her Instagram below.

This photo is from the Brit Awards 2020. The singer also performed the song No Time To Die, which she wrote with her brother Finneas at the event. She wore Burberry.

Billie Eilish nailed her look at the Oscars 2020. The singer wore head-to-toe Chanel on the Oscars 2020 Red Carpet. She has a peculiar style that fans seem to love. Eilish always serves her best looks at the red carpets.

Billie Eilish now has five Grammys. Eilish wore a Green Gucci Suit at the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet and accessorized it with earring and gloves. The five-time Grammy winner always makes a stylish appearance wherever she goes.

This photo is from the American Music Awards (AMAs). The singer wore a Burberry set with matching sneakers. Eilish looks stunning and she does so effortlessly.

