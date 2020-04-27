Billie Eilish's Memorable Live Performances That Are Unmissable

Billie Eilish stalled her upcoming Where Do We Go? world tour a couple of weeks earlier due to the COVID- 19 pandemic crises. The pop star experienced a glorious night at Grammy Awards 2020; she went on to bag four biggest prizes including the new artist, the record of the year, the album of the year, and song of the year.

After winning back-to-back awards at the Grammys, she is also emerging as one of the youngest artists to work for the James Bond franchise as a singer and writer. She is carving her own niche in the music industry as the new 'Gen z' role model. Her tours often receive high praise from critics and fans. With all that said now, here are some of Billie Eilish's best on tour performances fans loved:

Billie Eilish's best live performances

Billie Eilish's performance at the Austin City Limits Festival is adored and loved by many fans. She performed her song Bad Guy that was released by Interscope Records. Bad Guy marks the fifth single from her studio album titled When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The electropop song also received many views for her live performance video on YouTube, amounting to over 4.8 million views.

Billie Eilish's incredible performance at the Corona Capital in Mexico City is something fans immensely enjoyed. She performed Everything I Wanted at the tour. Fans found her performance of the song to be quite energetic. The lyrics focus on protecting your near and dear ones.

Billie Eilish also performed You Should See Me In A Crown at the Austin City Limits Festival. The song got released in the year 2018, by Interscope and Darkroom records. The song is penned by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell produced the soundtrack. Fans love the energy that the singer brings on to the stage.

