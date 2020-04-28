Billie Eilish, Chance The Rapper Join Hands With John Krasinski For His Virtual Prom

The widespread of coronavirus has forced every person to remain inside their houses to curb the spread of the infection. This has brought the people active in the virtual world because that remains the only way to connect with people. John Krasinski has been a trending topic since he decided to host a prom after being inspired by a viral video of an Alabama teen. The video showed how the teen could not attend her actual prom due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Read more to know about John Krasinski’s virtual prom.

Which celebrities joined John Krasinski’s virtual prom?

John Krasinski’s managed to host a virtual prom on his Youtube channel, Some Good News. Billie Eilish was also a part of the prom as she was given the title of the Prom Queen. Billie Eilish was also joined by the Jonas Brothers, which also had to 2 surprisingly brief cameos from Chance the Rapper and Krasinski’s Office mate Rainn Wilson. A number of people tuned in for the virtual prom as it also brought in some popular celebrities. It is not common to attended prom with stars like Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers, making this virtual event a special one for all the attendees.

Billie Eilish news

On the professional end, Billie Eilish recently took up the task of singing the title song for No Time To Die. Her song has been getting a lot of positive reaction by all her fans. Not only the fans but also a number of the known faces of the music industry have appreciated the American singer for the same. Billie also seems excited about her latest collaboration with the James Bond franchise.

