Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Prefers Wearing Only Baggy Clothes

Billie Eilish has been a prominent singer of the music industry since the launch of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The singer recently made it to the headlines for her appearance in a Calvin Klein ad. She took the opportunity to share the real reason she wears baggy clothes. Billie Eilish says that baggy clothes help to keep something about her hidden, and she relies on fashion to protect herself. Read more to know about the real reason why Billie Eilish prefers wearing baggy clothes.

Billie Eilish on her fashion sense

The Calvin Klein ad follows the campaign of “I Speak My Truth In #MyCalvins". Billie Eilish says that baggy clothes help her by keeping details about her body unknown because of the oversized clothes. She also said that “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she's got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don't know”. A number of fans have also taken to their social media to express what they feel about Billie Eilish’s fashion sense.

the fact that @billieeilish wears big baggy clothes so no one can make assumptions, judge, or body shame her makes me love her as an artist and a person even more https://t.co/CUxPV6HKpf — mary price☀️ (@mary_pricee) May 11, 2019

when billie eilish said “i wear baggy clothes so ppl don’t have to know what’s underneath, they can’t judge” i felt that — taylor 🦋💙 (@tayleighbae) May 10, 2019

Billie Eilish on the professional front

On the professional end, Billie Eilish recently took up the task of singing the title song for No Time To Die. Her song has been getting a lot of positive reaction by all her fans. Not only the fans but also a number of known faces of the music industry have appreciated the American singer for the same.

