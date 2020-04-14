Billie Eilish's Most Memorable Interview Moments; See Full List

Billie Eilish often makes headlines with her new album releases. She is considered one of the biggest pop stars working today. The teen musical sensation has carved her own niche in the music industry. She has been an inspiration for many of her fans. Apart from her spellbound performances and her signature style, her media interactions and interviews are also widely talked about. Here are her best moments from her interviews:

Billie Eilish's best interview moments

Billie Eilish arrived on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2019 and she opened up about Tourette Syndrome. She got candid and revealed the reason for going public about the same. She even expressed her feelings when she learned that celebrities including Paul McCartney and Sporty Spice were fans of hers.

In the same interview, the pop singer unexpectedly got a scare from ''Justin Bieber''. The audience couldn't stop laughing at the scare by Ellen recruited ''Justin Bieber''. Have a look:

Billie Eilish's visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2019 created quite a buzz for several reasons. The pop artist surprised Jimmy by taking a trip down memory lane by revealing she used to love listening to Fallon's The Electronic Company ''Pocket Full of 'H's'' music videos. She even shared the incident when her ankle got sprained and described her experience from her very first eco-friendly world tour.

Billie Eilish's presence at Jimmy Kimmel Live is also considered special by her fans. She shared her experience and feelings about living with her parents and the way she they have been dealing with her being famous and turning 18. She even talked about her being nominated for the Grammys, her performance at the Music Awards, about her friendships and many more things.

