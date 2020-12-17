Billie Eilish Offers Fans A Glimpse Into Her Life In, 'The World's A Little Blurry'

Billie Eilish in the new "The World's a Little Blurry Trailer" gives fans a peek into her life as she rose to stardom. The two-minute-long trailer takes fans through the life of Billie Eilish and her humble beginnings. From her bond with her brother to her relationship with her parents and winning the Grammys, the trailer features her significant milestones and has gotten fans intrigued for the release of the film. The documentary releases on February 26, 2021, and will be available on AppleTV+ and in theatres as well.

Billie Eilish offers fans a glimpse into her life

The World's a Little Blurry Trailer begins with Billie Eilish and her brother trying to perfect a handshake. The duo tr to come up with a creative way to shake hands and have a gala time as they go on with it. The trailer then soon cuts off to Billie showing a letter and walking out, only to be seen dancing in a few moments. The singer can be seen delighted to receive the letter that she got and dances in a jovial way as she stays excited. It is later revealed that Billie Eilish headed out to get her driver’s licence in the video clip that was previously played. Thus the trailer shows the life of Billie, right from where things began before she catapulted into fame and recognition.

The trailer plays on and several snippets from Billie Eilish’s life are depicted throughout the run of the trailer. For a split second one can even watch Billie hugging Justin Bieber at Coachella when the two met up. The trailer also shows her historic Grammy sweep when she won all four awards in the Big Four categories. The trailer also highlights certain monologues from Billie’s concerts where she directly addresses the audience and sends out powerful messages. In one of the monologues within the trailer, Billie can be seen talking to the audience about living in the moment. She tells the crowd that one is constantly looking forward to the next thing rather than staying in the moment. She thus makes a speech about being in the moment and gets the crowd hyped up as she prepares to sing one of her songs amid the concert.

