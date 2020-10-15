Billie Eilish Takes Dig At Body Shamers Trolling Her For Wearing Tank Top & Shorts

Billie Eilish recently hit back at a troll who body-shamed her after she was spotted wearing a tank and shorts for her daytime stroll. The singer took to Instagram to share a video by YouTuber Chizi Duru. In the video, the Youtuber is seen talking about normalising real bodies. Chizi Duru said, "Y'all gotta start normalising real bodies, OK? Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK?" in the video.

Billie Eilish also shared a picture of her on her Instagram handle where she was seen dressed in a tank top paired with a jacket. The singer shared the picture by writing a question in her caption. She asked if one really needs to go back in time. The question can be supposedly linked to the short film Not My Responsibility. In this film, she debuted during the opening night of her Where Do We Go World Tour in Miami that was scheduled in March. Take a look at Billie Eilish’s Instagram updates:

Billie Eilish opens up about body shaming

Earlier, Billie Eilish took a powerful stance at body shaming during the opening night of her Where Do We Go World tour in Miami commenting on the double standards that women face. During the concert, Billie shared a video interlude of her taking off her top to make a statement about self-empowerment and the judgement women face. She further said, "If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a s***. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. While I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.” Billie Eilish continued, "The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a s***. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?".

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

