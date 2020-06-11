Billie Eilish Quotes: Inspiring Words From The 18-year Old Artist That Shouldn't Be Missed

Billie Eilish is the 18-year-old American singer who rose to fame after she uploaded her song Ocean Eyes to Soundcloud in 2015. Her song became so famous that it was released by Interscope Records' subsidiary known as Darkroom. She often collaborates with her brother Finneas who often produces her music as well as co-writes them. The young artist has become successful in quite a short time where she has won 5 Grammy awards as of now. Take a look at some wise words said by the 18-year-old who has millions of fan following all over the world.

Billie Eilish quotes on women

In the public eye, girls and women with strong perspectives are hated. If you're a girl with an opinion, people just hate you. There are still people who are afraid of successful women, and that's so lame.

It's rare for anyone to value the opinions of a teenage girl.

Billie Eilish's quotes on music writing

Words are more powerful than some noises. Noises won't last long. Lyrics are so important, and people don't realise that.

There are always going to be bad things. But you can write it down and make a song out of it.

You can write a song about being in love with someone, but you don't have to be in love with anyone.

'Bellyache' is totally fictional. I like writing about things that aren't real. The song is about not trusting anyone and then putting trust in yourself and realizing that you don't know what you are doing, either. Or realizing that things you do with a group of people that you think are cool at the moment are ultimately all on you.

Billie Eilish's quotes on life

I had a period in my life where I decided that I would never be bored again and that, if I had any free time at all, I would make plans, and I would always be doing things. It actually was great for a year or so, but then I lost all of my friends.

Time is kind of an amazing thing because you can do so much with it. I think people underestimate time... I don't want to just sit on my phone for hours.

I don't really get nervous that much, or if I do, only I know. It's all inside me. I am good at hiding everything.

Promo Image courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram

