Billie Eilish Talks About Debut Album, Shares How She Felt Only 'parts Of It Were Great'

Billie Eilish spoke about her first album and her state of mind when she released it for the first time. Her debut album titled “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” was released in 2019. Since then, Billie Eilish went on to win a number of awards and accolades for her amazing music and her singles. However, she revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she wasn’t in a great mental place when she created that album.

Billie Eilish speaks about her debut album

The 19-year-old singer said that she felt only parts of the album were really great and despite that, she loves the album. Billie Eilish then proceeded to add that the album elevated her success and she quickly rose to fame. It was during this time that Billie decided to talk to a therapist and clear her mental state. She has since then been in a better place, as per the singer herself. Billie Eilish told the news portal that she enjoys recording her current work and feels as if she is in a better place mentally.

Speaking further on her mental recovery, she added that she finds joy in recording new songs and she enjoys the process. She also said that she feels exactly how she wants to feel when recording music. Further on, Billie Eilish continued to say that unlike earlier she doesn’t feel like certain parts of the song should be changed and that she is happy to have her songs exactly how she wants them to be. Thus, the singer seemed to be delighted after her success and thus spoke further about what she does when she is not recording music. Billie Eilish mentioned that she often finds herself to be quiet stupid as she is unaware of certain prices of daily items.

Billie Eilish provided an example when she ordered 70 boxes of a cereal which were quite overpriced as compared to their standard pricing in retail stores. However, as she didn’t know the actual prices she simply ordered them. Thus the singer jovially quipped at herself for being in a “weird position”, according to the news portal mentioned above.

