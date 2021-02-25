Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Worst Fear That Makes Her Want To 'jump Off A Cliff'

Billie Eilish recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on February 23. On the show, she revealed her worst fear stating that she could not imagine being a bad person to anyone and the idea of somebody having a bad experience with her made her want to jump off a cliff. She also spoke about how hard the lockdown was for her.

Billie Eilish's worst fear

On The Late Show, Billie revealed that she wanted to be an artist that she would want to be a fan of. She said the idea of somebody meeting her and having a bad experience made her want to jump off a cliff. She added, "I want everyone that I come in contact with to feel completely just the highest high that they could possibly feel."

Her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry that premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, reflected on her year in quarantine after cancelling her Where Do We Go? world tour after just three shows in March 2020. Speaking about that, she said that she felt the same as it felt for everyone else. She was glad that she had the year before to have a moment. Though the lockdown was hard, Billie found a silver lining.

She said, "The year sucked, and if I could go back and change it, I would, but at the same time, I've gotten more time off than I've ever ever ever ever had.” She continued, “Of course I think that goes for everyone. But that was true for me after two weeks of it. Two weeks already at the beginning of quarantine was the most time I had off in, like, four years.”

Billie Eilish's latest song

Billie also found the creative space to make the anticipated follow-up to her debut album, 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Speaking of her album, she said, "I just don’t think I would have made the same album or even the album at all if it weren’t for COVID. She added, “That doesn’t mean it’s, like, about COVID at all. It’s just that when things are different in your life, you’re different. It’s just how it is. I have to thank COVID for that".

