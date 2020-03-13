The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Billie Eilish Postpones World Tour Scheduled For March Amid Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Hollywood News

Five Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish has postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Billie Eilish

As a precaution amid the Coronavirus outbreak, singer Billie Eilish has postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice. The Grammy-winning singer took to her social media handle and announced the news along with dates of her concert that was scheduled to take place in various parts of the country. No new dates have been announced by the singer.

Take a look:

Read | Justin Bieber's documentary series ends with Billie Eilish showering him with love 

Read | Billie Eilish powerfully calls out body-shamers, takes off shirt at concert to protest

Billie Eilish had been in the news lately for being the youngest artist to have won five Grammys earlier this year and also for taking a stand against body-shaming at one of her recent concerts in Miami. Billie Eilish, who is always seen wearing oversized clothes, decided to talk about body shaming and reveal the reason why she is always dressed like this. A video from the concert went viral on social media where the Ocean Eyes hitmaker could be seen stripping off her clothes while on stage.

The singer can be seen addressing the crowd as she speaks about her fashion choices and the incessant body shaming that she has had to go through on social media.

Read | Billie Eilish's slow-motion photoshoot renders fans speechless

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Read | 'No Time to Die' song by Billie Eilish has broken a 'James Bond' song record; read

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Cristiano Ronaldo
RONALDO ISSUES FIRST STATEMENT
Saurav Ganguly
SOURAV GANGULY ON IPL SUSPENSION
Brasilian
BOLSANARO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
India
INDIAN MEDICAL TEAM ARRIVES IN ROME
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'