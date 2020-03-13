Billie Eilish Postpones World Tour Scheduled For March Amid Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

As a precaution amid the Coronavirus outbreak, singer Billie Eilish has postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice. The Grammy-winning singer took to her social media handle and announced the news along with dates of her concert that was scheduled to take place in various parts of the country. No new dates have been announced by the singer.

Take a look:

It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. (1/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

Read | Justin Bieber's documentary series ends with Billie Eilish showering him with love

"i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.” - Billie (2/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

Read | Billie Eilish powerfully calls out body-shamers, takes off shirt at concert to protest

Billie Eilish had been in the news lately for being the youngest artist to have won five Grammys earlier this year and also for taking a stand against body-shaming at one of her recent concerts in Miami. Billie Eilish, who is always seen wearing oversized clothes, decided to talk about body shaming and reveal the reason why she is always dressed like this. A video from the concert went viral on social media where the Ocean Eyes hitmaker could be seen stripping off her clothes while on stage.

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

The singer can be seen addressing the crowd as she speaks about her fashion choices and the incessant body shaming that she has had to go through on social media.

Read | Billie Eilish's slow-motion photoshoot renders fans speechless

Read | 'No Time to Die' song by Billie Eilish has broken a 'James Bond' song record; read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.