Billie Eilish Drops Daniel Craig’s 'No Time To Die' Song; Says 'honored To Be A Part'

After dropping the audio of the song in February, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish on October 2 dropped the video of the song No Time to Die, theme song from the James Bond film. The singer treated fans with the good news on her Instagram where she shared the song and expressed her honour to be a part of the film by lending her voice for the same.

Billie Eilish releases No Time To Die theme song

Se wrote, “No Time To Die” video out now. We shot this in February and it’s finally out 🤍 love bond and still so honored to be a part of it, thank you, James Bond.” The video for Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die matches the haunting melody with the right kind of visuals from the Daniel Craig film. In the video, it is hinted that Craig’s 007 will be deceived by Lea Seydoux’s character. After releasing the audio of the song in February, the single had become quite a fan favourite, but that was back when the film was still releasing in April. With the James Bond movie now releasing in November, this video generates just the right kind of interest in the film.

And a treat to Eilish and James Bond fans, the Daniel Kleinman-directed clip interweaves footage of Eilish with scenes taken from the film. According to Variety, the song was produced by Eilish's brother, Finneas, along with Stephen Lipson and orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Smiths co-founder Johnny Marr. The 18-year-old singer who is the youngest one to write and croon a James Bond theme song was excited to release the video of the song. The singer told the International outlet that she is feeling crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is an honour for her.

Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die is the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film series. Daniel Craig plays the lead role in the film while actors Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films. Actors Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joined the cast as new characters in the film.

