Billie Eilish Teams Up With Fender To Launch Her Signature Ukulele

Billie Eilish has joined hands with Fender for a signature ukulele. Billie Eilish's ukulele features a Sapele body adorned with Billie’s signature “blohsh” symbol. As mentioned by Fender Shop, this stage-ready strummer represents the Grammy winner’s unmistakable attitude and edge. Billie Eilish's new collaboration honours the first-ever instrument the singer learned to play and make music with. Read ahead for more details.

Billie Eilish's collaboration with Fender

According to Fender Shop, the instrument designed in collaboration with Billie Eilish is built with Sapele top, back, and sides, featuring a matte black finish with Billie’s “blohsh” symbol. They also mentioned that the ukulele includes a Fishman Kula preamp for those looking to the plugin. On Tuesday, September 8, Billboard announced citing a press release from Fender that the instrument will cost $299.99, i.e; Rs 22,059.

Fender's press release read as:

As soon as she burst onto the scene with her 2015 single “Ocean Eyes”, it was clear that Billie Eilish is a force to be reckoned with. In the years since, she has established herself as a new kind of pop culture icon, taking the fashion and music industries by storm on her own terms.

Billie Eilish shared a video on IG stories to promote her collaboration with Fender. Talking about the instrument she said, "First lesson I learned, It used to be where I could write everything ... because it's simple”.

“And I think the ukulele brings a different feeling to every single ... it inspires a different kind of writing. I feel like different instruments always make me write differently", she further added. Billie Eilish also revealed that she knew how to play 20 songs after learning just three chords.

In the video, she can be seen playing the ukulele and humming, while she sat under a tree or on a bridge and similar natural scenic places.

On the work front, the singer recently dropped her new single titled My Future. Released on July 31, the song sees an animated version of Billie Eilish. The music video features an aesthetic version of Billie Eilish adoring the moonlight, seeing her reflection in the water pond, and also getting lost in the middle of a forest. The song starts and ends at the same pace, with no music and only Billie Eilish’s voice in the background. Check out the song.

