From Direction To Video Of The Year; Billie Eilish Won These Awards At VMAs 2020

Billie Eilish is among the most prominent singers in today's times. The American sensation, singer and songwriter has a huge fan base and is loved by them whole-heartedly. She always says that her fans and audience make her more confident and graceful in performing for them and reach new levels in life. Having gotten fame in 2015, the artist has won a number of awards to acknowledge her talent. Here are all the awards won by Billie Eilish at the VMAs 2020. Read further ahead.

Billie Eilish’s wins at VMA 2020

Video of the Year and Song of the Year

Billie Eilish won the Video of the Year and the Song of the Year Awards at the VMA 2020 for her song Everything I Wanted. The song is sung by Billie Eilish and co-written by the artist and her brother, Finneas O’Connell. She also directed the music video of the song, that depicts Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell holding hands while driving through the city and into the ocean. The song’s official video has over 3.6 million likes on YouTube.

Best Direction

Billie Eilish won the Best Direction Award at the VMA 2020 for her song Xanny. The song is sung by Billie Eilish from her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019). The song is co-written by the artist and her brother, Finneas O’Connell. Lyrically, Billie Eilish addresses the issue of substance abuse among teenagers and the effects that drugs have on today’s generation in the song.

Video for Good and Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography

Billie Eilish won the Video for Good and Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography Awards at the VMA 2020 for her song All Good Girls Go To Hell. The song is sung by Billie Eilish from her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) and is co-written by the artist and her brother, Finneas O’Connell. The video for the song is directed by Rich Lee. The visual effects for the song have been done by the Drive Studios and Christopher Probst is the cinematographer of the song.

