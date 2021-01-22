Daily Ent Recap Jan 22: Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal Passes Away & Other Important News

A number of events took place in the entertainment world today. From bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal's death to Gigi Hadid's daughter's name, many events made headlines on January 22. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal's death

Veteran bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away due to age-related issues. He was 80 years old. He was admitted at Delhi's Appolo Hospital and breathed his last there. He had won the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for the song Beshak Mandir Masjid. His most popular song till date is Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliya.

Gigi Hadid's daughter's name revealed

Gigi Hadid subtly revealed the name of her daughter. She added the information to her Instagram bio. Gigi Hadid's daughter's name is revealed to be Khai. In her Instagram bio, Hadid wrote that she is a mother to Khai, indicating that her daughter's name is Khai. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter on September 21, 2022. They have yet not revealed the face of their newborn.

Varun Dhawan's wedding festivities

Varun Dhawan and bride to be Natasha Dalal are headed to Alibaug to get married. The paparazzi clicked pictures of both of them from outside their residences. Videos of both Varun and Natasha's families getting into the car to head to the wedding's venue have surfaced on social media.

Billie Eilish's new song

Billie Eilish has collaborated with Spanish artist Rosalia to release a new song titled as Lo Vas A Olvidar. The song was released on Thursday, January 21, 2020. Both the singers are surrounded by melancholy. The track is also set to feature in HBO's Euphoria series' Part 2: Jules. Billie has surprised her fans by singing in Spanish.

Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap And Guneet Monga Launch The 'Indian Women Rising' Cinema Collective

Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap And Guneet Monga have launched a collective called titled as The Indian Women Rising. This collective aims to encourage female filmmakers to get a chance to make their film. This initiative will help female directors take lead in the film industry.

