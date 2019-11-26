Billie Eilish Has Been Named Billboard's 2019 Woman Of The Year

Billie Eilish will be receiving the 2019 Billboard Woman of the Year award at the Women in Music award night this year. The editorial director of Billboard made a statement regarding why Eilish has been chosen for the honour this year. Read on to know more about this story.

Billie Eilish will receive another prestigious award

Billie Eilish recently became the first female to win the favourite artist for alternate rock at the American Music Awards. Apart from this the Bag Guy singer is nominated for six categories at the Grammys this year. Now, Eilish is all set to receive another honour. The 17-year-old singer is set to receive the Billboard 2019 Woman of The Year award at the Women in Music night in LA.

Billboard’s Editorial Director Hannah Karp in her official statement spoke about why Billie Eilish was chosen for the honour this year. Hannah said that Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms. She is leaving an indelible impact on the global culture with her music. Hannah further added that Billie’s ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today’s society has quickly allowed her to reach the top of the charts. She is breaking the mould for this generation with her electric hair colour and sharp attitude.

Along with Billie Eilish, many other women from the music industry will be receiving different honours. Lover singer Taylor Swift will be the Billboard’s inaugural Woman of the Decade. Alanis Morissette will receive the Icon award and Anaconda singer Nicki Minaj will receive the Game Changer Award. Previously, Ariana Grande received the Woman of the Year award in 2018. Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and others were some of the women who received this award.

