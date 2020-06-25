Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone On Instagram In An Attempt To Unfollow Alleged Abusers

Singer Billie Eilish has unfollowed everyone on Instagram. Despite not clearly knowing why she took the step, many are speculating that it has something to do with her latest Instagram story about following a few alleged abusers. Eilish took to her Instagram story and posted that if she is following an abuser, her fans should DM her and she will unfollow them.

how billie eilish posted this and once people started bringing up her following justin bieber, ansel elgort, chris brown and xxxtentation she deleted the post and she unfollowed to 0... no words pic.twitter.com/QlFSL6c3xB — stephanie (@iwishyouwouId) June 24, 2020

Soon after Billie Eilish posted the message on her Instagram story, fans pointed out the names of celebrities who have been accused of abusing. When Billie Eilish did not unfollow anyone for some time, she started getting backlash on Twitter. Netizens started sharing pictures of her Instagram account that mentioned that she was still filling celebrities who were accused of abuse.

Some of the celebrities that Billie Eilish was following have been recently accused of abuse online. Ansel Elgort has been accused by a woman for sexually assaulting her when she was 17, Justin Bieber has been accused by two women for sexually assaulting them. Billie was also following rapper Chris Brown who has been accused of rape as well as domestic abuse, and late artist XXXTentacion has confessed that he had abused his pregnant girlfriend before he died.

billie eilish actually unfollowed them, good for her for keeping up on her word pic.twitter.com/PtdUL0rSZe — doug (@rulethewrldd) June 24, 2020

Billie Eilish started getting flak for deleting the story shortly after fans pointed out that she was following some of the alleged abusers. However, a few hours after deleting the post, fans noticed that the singer had one-by-one started deleting the men accused. Ultimately, Billie Eilish unfollowed Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Ansel Elgort as well as XXXTentacion.

As Billie’s following count began to drop, fans of the singer noticed that she had unfollowed a bunch of celebrities from her Instagram accounts. It soon came to a point where Billie Eilish had only one follower on her Instagram account. However, soon, Billie Eilish quickly unfollowed her only follower as well. She is not following anyone anymore.

Billie Eilish has been very vocal about her admiration for Justin Bieber. She has even collaborated with him for a song. Eilish was great friends with XXXTentacion before he died. She had posted an emotional social media post mourning the loss of the singer. The 18-year-old Bad Guy singer recently took home 5 Grammy Awards including the Award for Album of the Year.

