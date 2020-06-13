Billie Eilish's Songs For Which She Collaborated With Prominent Artists

Billie Eilish, the recipient of a whopping five Grammy Awards, has carved a niche for herself in the music industry. She has also collaborated with some of the most popular musical artists across the industry including artists like Justin Bieber. With all that said now, here are some of the most memorable collaborations of Billie Eilish with other renowned artists. Read on:

Billie Eilish collaborations

With Khalid in 'Lovely'

Billie Eilish collaborated with Khalid for the song titled Lovely. Lovely is the first single released from the popular web series, 13 Reasons Why. The number bagged 64th position on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in several countries. The song received widespread critical acclaim. Both Billie Eilish and Khalid also worked on the lyrics of the song. Here's the song:

With Justin Bieber in the remix of 'Bad Guy'

In the year 2011, Billie Eilish dropped a remix version of the multi-award-winning song, Bad Guy. The song is available in an audio format and has a run time of 3:14. Produced under the label name, Darkroom, and Interscope, the single is written by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, and Finneas O'Connell. This is one of the most memorable performances of Billie Eilish and it bagged her a massive number of awards and accolades. The song bagged MTV Millennial Awards, MTV Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, Grammy Awards, and several others. It wasn't a huge hit among critics but fans loved the distinctive feel of the song. Check it out below:

With Vince Staples in '&Burn'

Billie Eilish collaborated with her fellow musical artists, Vince Staples in the song titled &Burn. The song is noted for its unique feel and the lyrics are quite bold. Check out Billie Eilish's song with Vince Staples:

Rosalia

Rosalia and Billie Eilish are yet to release their song. Their upcoming collaboration has created a wave of excitement amongst the fans. In an interview with Billboard, Rosalia revealed that the song will be released soon. She also revealed that she feels that the production as well as the sound design is completed and that she is waiting for Billie Eilish's recordings. The singer hinted that the two have almost finished working on the song.

