Billie Eilish's Music Till Date Shows That She Does Not Conform To A Single Genre

The five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish recently recorded No Time To Die with her brother Finneas. No Time To Die marks the theme of the 25th Bond film, which is Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. Eilish is also the youngest artist to have recorded a James Bond theme. However, what's interesting about Billie Eilish's music is that her music style as a whole is said to not fit any one specific genre.

About Billie Eilish's songs

She is somebody you can’t even attempt to categorise, and that’s her appeal, is what Tom Poleman, the president of iHeartMedia, has said about Billie to media portals in the past. He also added that there is no box that would fit her properly, which is great. It allows a lot of different formats to benefit from her creativity.

The genre-bending artist is known for her brooding style which is fused with mystery and funk in a striking way. No matter what she sings, she always delivers her best and that shows that her songs are woven with purity and authenticity.

In 2016, Ocean Eyes came out and was categorised by fans as an electronic indie-pop song and also ended up on her debut 2017 EP, Don’t Smile At Me. The nine-track EP included several tracks like Party Favor, Copycat and many more which were tender, mesmerizing, and something that many fans were instantly hooked to.

However, Crown and Bury a Friend, on the other hand, are dark tracks that are said to fall in the alternative rock or post-punk genres.

One of the remarkable things about Billie is that no one knows where she’s going with her music, which also accurately defines the type of an enigmatic personality she is. The singer has also maintained the quality of her music across her career.

From riding a toy car in the Bad Guy music video to pouring out her heart whilst singing in the mirror in idontwannabeyouanymore, fans consider Eilish to be equal parts adorable and heartbroken. The singer has made a suitable position in the streaming world and often dominates it without even trying.

Eilish dominates the music game with her enigmatic and funky style. Her songs will certainly give you the chills. And her impressive body of work and mass appeal at such a young age show that she’s just getting started.



