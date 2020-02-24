After Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish Feels THIS Actor Would Be The Perfect James Bond

As the latest James bond movie- No Time To die is about to hit theatres in April 2020, the news of Daniel Craig bidding adieu to the franchise and disheartened his fans. The James Bond series focuses on a fictional character who is a British Secret Service agent. The James Bond films are renowned for its music, story, screenplay and various other reasons. The franchise enjoys a loyal fan following from all over the world. Actor Daniel Craig has been featured in the series in around 4 movies and the upcoming movie will mark the final performance of Daniel Craig under the James Bond title. The fans of the movies have been anticipating who would fill the actor’s shoes the best.

Read | Billie Eilish Releases The James Bond Theme Song Titled 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish bats for Michael B Jordan as the next James Bond

While fans have been supporting various artists from the entertainment industry, singer Billie Eilish has voiced her opinion very clearly. Billie Eilish has sung the UK chart-busting number for the movie, which happens to be the theme song of the movie. In an interview with a leading radio channel, she expressed that according to her, Michael B. Jordan would make a terrific James Bond. She further added in her statement that she thinks he would ‘kill it’ in as the character of James Bond.

Read | Billie Eilish Reveals Her Fear Of Having A Dramatic Meltdown Like Britney Spears

Michael B. Jordan details

Michael B. Jordon is an American actor and producer. He is best known for his works in films like Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther. He has won numerous accolades in his acting career.

James Bond can be of any colour -Filmmakers

There has been no official statement issued by the filmmakers about who would be the choice for James Bond’s portrayal in future. A leading media portal had asked Bond movie producer Barbara Broccoli about the various aspects they would be considered before casting a new James Bond. She was also asked if the moviemakers were hesitant in casting an actor based on their colour. Barbara Broccoli told the media portal that James Bond can be of “any colour”. It was further reported by the media portal that she did mention clearly that James Bond cannot be a woman.

Read | Billie Eilish Breaks Down At BRIT Awards 2020, Says 'I Felt Hated Lately'

Read | Billie Eilish Criticises Current Rappers And Their Songs, Calls Them Liars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.