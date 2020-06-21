Billie Eilish's TB Moments From The Winters That Will Entice You To Visit The Snow ASAP

Billie Eilish is the 18-year-old American singer who rose to fame after she uploaded her song Ocean Eyes to Soundcloud in 2015. She often collaborates with her brother Finneas who often produces her music as well as co-writes her songs. The young artist has become successful in quite a short time where she has won 5 Grammy awards as of now. The Bad Guy singer has broken many music records with her songs and was named the Billboard Woman of the Year in 2019 as well. Here are some throwback moments from when the teen star went for a stroll amongst the snow.

Billie Eilish's photos in the snow

Billie Eilish was seen enjoying her weekend last year when she chose to stroll around the Angeles National Forest in the U.S amidst the heavy snow. She could be seen accompanied along with a canine as well as a man along with her. She could be seen returning from her stroll in the National forest while dressed up in an all-black avatar with a red Louis Vuitton scarf, take a look at the video.

She even shared the pics from her trip to Sweden for a music tour. She could be seen wearing her neck chain from her own label while she was dressed up in a co-ord full-sleeved sweatshirt and trousers. She captioned the post stating that Stockholm was very cold when she visited and even shared the pics of icy stairs on her background.

Billie Eilish has garnered a lot of accolades in her career at a very young age, including 5 Grammy awards. The Bad Guy singer has broken many music records with her songs and is the youngest artist to be chosen to record a James Bond theme song. Her songs like All the good girls go to hell, Ocean Eyes, You should see me in a crown, Bellyache, Hostage, and Come out and play are some of the many tracks with which she made a mark in the music industry. She has a fan following of 30.8 million followers on YouTube as well as 4.5 million followers on her Twitter account as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram

