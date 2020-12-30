Birthday Wishes For BTS Member V Light Up Burj Khalifa; Watch Video

BTS band member Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name V, is celebrating his 25th birthday today, on December 30. The BTS' humongous fan base, known as the BTS ARMY is gearing up to celebrate Kim Taehyung’s birthday. For this celebration, the BTS ARMY is leaving no stone unturned. So much so, that V’s birthday wish was displayed on the tallest building in the world, all thanks to V’s fans in China. Find out more details about Kim Taehyung’s birthday here.

V's Burj Khalifa video

V's birthday is a major event for his fans worldwide and to celebrate this occasion, his fan base in China, known as the China Baidu Vbar, arranged for the Burj Khalifa to light up with Taehyung name and visuals at the stroke of midnight, South Korean time, to ring in his birthday. Kim Taehyung's Burj Khalifa video had the tallest building in the world light up with wishes for the singer and words like V singer, V dancer, V actor, V producer, Happy V Day, and Kim Taehyung were displayed.

The Dubai Fountain, which is also the world's largest musical fountain, played the song Winter Bear and co-ordinated it with the display of birthday wishes. Onlookers and BTS fans present there were singing along and experiencing this special moment, which you can see here.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the Chinese BTS ARMY collected nearly $1 million to make this happen. These fans confirmed the same on China Baidu Vbar’s recent tweet. China V Bar said that they were honoured to receive the opportunity of setting up the three-minute sound and light show. You can see their tweet here.

Happy 26th bday💜🎂@BTS_twt @BurjKhalifa #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/jUqQnBuzOd — CHINA Baidu Vbar (@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_) December 25, 2020

While announcing the tribute, China V Bar had issued a statement stating that after a long period of application, finalisation, review and modification, thanks to Taehyung's global top reputation, influence and positive personal image, they were very honoured to obtain the opportunity making the world's first K-pop individual artist print on the Burj Khalifa with a stunning three-minute sound and light show. After December 29th birthday display, BTS’ V will be the first Korean celebrity to have a special birthday wish being displayed on Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

