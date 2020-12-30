BTS' V Birthday: 10 Photos Of The Singer That Prove He Is Cute Yet Glamorous, Take A Look

Kim Tae-Hyung is soon going to celebrate his birthday on December 30 and fans have already started his pre-birthday celebrations. He is the lead vocalist in the South Korean boy band BTS and is popularly known as V. He has also released many solo albums and songs that have been loved by fans. So, as fans celebrate BTS V's birthday, here's a look at BTS V's cute photos:

BTS V'S Photos

In this picture, fans cans spot the singer sporting a fur jacket with black pants and black shoes. The picture is from one of his most recent photoshoots and fans have added that the singer looks quite good. BTS' V is also featured in many different poses and proves that he is a good model.

In this picture, fans can spot the singer with blonde hair. He is also sporting a green jacket and white shirt. Many fans added that the singer looked 'cute' and 'hot' in the post.

BTS recently did a shoot where all 7 band members were shot with a camera. In this post, fans can spot V with an old camera. Most fans added that V had the best picture out of the 7 in the shoot.

This is a Halloween themed picture of the band member. V is seen here sporting grey pants, a maroon shirt and a funky jacket. He is also sporting a small crown and star sunglasses. One fan added that the singer looked 'wonderful'.

Here's a black and white picture of the singer. He is seen sporting a suit in the picture and looks quite good. Many fans added that they would love to see the singer in suits more often.

In this picture, fans can spot the singer with his pet dog. Both V and his pet dog are laying down on a bed. The singer is sporting a black shirt and looks very peaceful. Many fans showered love on this post.

In this post, fans can spot the singer with some toys. The singer looks very happy in the post. Here's a look at some of his other pictures that fans loved:

