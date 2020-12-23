BTS' V Fans In UK Adopt European Wolf To Support The Artist's Birthday

BTS is one of the most popular bands that have their fanbase set throughout the world. As BTS' V will be turning a year older soon, his fans have left no stone unturned in order to make sure that the artist has a memorable birthday. While many people have decided to celebrate Kim Taehyung’s birthday in many different ways, his fans in the United Kingdom did something very unique for him as they adopted a European Wolf in his name. Read further ahead to know more about how the fans have planned on celebrating BTS’ Kim Taehyung's birthday in different parts of the world.

BTS’ V gets a unique surprise

As BTS' Taehyung will be turning a year older on December 30, 2020, fans have already started to prepare for his gift. According to reports from Pinkvilla, BTS’ V’s fans in China have built a music school in the name of the singer and his fans in Vietnam have been donating books. Now, according to reports from Koreaboo, it has been revealed that BTS’ V’s fan base from the United Kingdom has planned on doing something very different and special in order to make the singer's birthday memorable for him. The singer’s fans from the UK have made a charitable adoption of a European Wolf that is a sign of support that they want to show towards Kim Taehyung’s birthday.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, the official website of the organisation has revealed that Wolf Watch UK is a well-known NGO that works towards rescuing, the welfare and conservation of many displaced wolves across Europe. Recently, the BTS V Project took to their official Twitter handle to make this announcement. They captioned their tweet as, “PART 2 of our support for Taehyung's birthday is the charitable adoption of European Wolf Anja, via @WolfWatch_UK whose mission is providing a safe haven for wolves as a conservation sanctuary & have been featured in educational TV documentaries by renowned producers such as BBC”. The tweet instantly gained over 3000 likes and 960 retweets on Twitter.

PART 2 of our support for Taehyung's birthday is the charitable adoption of European Wolf Anja, via @WolfWatch_UK whose mission is providing a safe haven for wolves as a conservation sanctuary & have been featured in educational TV documentaries by renowned producers such as BBC. pic.twitter.com/bfzlExf6oU — BTS V Projects 🇬🇧 (@TaeProjects) December 21, 2020

