Blackpink Tease Fans With New Track 'How You Like That', Says It Has ‘various Emotions’

The South Korean girl group, Blackpink are all geared up to release their new track, How You Like That for their die-hard fans but they sure know how to further raise the curiosity and excitement around it. The group has not revealed much about their track and instead wants their fans to check out the song for themselves. The song, How You Like That will be releasing today, on June 26, 2020, at 6 pm.

Blackpink's new song will have more hip hop elements

The group also held a virtual press conference today wherein they promoted the much-awaited track but remaining tight-lipped about it. According to media reports, the lead vocalist of the group, Jisoo revealed at the conference that the song will have more 'hip hop elements than ever before' which could hint towards the track having heavier beats or rap sections.

Vocalist Jeanie from Blackpink also reportedly revealed during the conference that the song consists of various emotions which led them to focus a lot on the visuals.

The track will take one on an emotional rollercoaster

According to media reports, Blackpink also chose to appear in a dramatic look during the press conference. This choice coupled with Jeanie's revelation about the song may hint that the song may have a fair amount of exciting drama. The main vocalist Rose also revealed that the song may take their fans on an 'emotional rollercoaster.'

Rose further added that the song starts on a calm and slow note with some 'depressing lyrics' but soon grows more intense after the first hook. According to media sources, Blackpink just dropped in these subtle hints for the song that it would be high on drama, emotions and would consist of some elements of hip hop.

The song How You Like That is the first song of the group's upcoming full-length album which will be releasing in the month of September this year.

Blackpink also revealed that the song is a pre-release single which will be followed by more exciting music in September. To keep the curiosity regarding the song, How You Like That alive, the group did not divulge further details about the song or the following track after that. The group, however, added that they have been 'working and resting to keep healthy' when they were asked by the media about dealing with the ongoing pandemic situation.

