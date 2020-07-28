Last Updated:

Is BLACKPINK Going To Collaborate With Selena Gomez? Here Is What YGE Has To Say

K-pop girl group Blackpink to collaborate with Selena Gomez? The group’s representative agency made a statement on the same. Read here.

Written By
Shrishaila Bhandary
blackpink

K-pop girl group Blackpink announced their new single which will be out in the month of August. They teased a featuring artist without mentioning the name of the artist which generated much curiosity in fandom-Blinks. Blackpink also announced the release of their full-length album under the title The Album which is going to be out in October.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

Also Read | BLACKPINK To Release Their New Single Featuring A Secret Artist In August; Read Details

Blackpink's new album to feature Selena Gomez?

YG Entertainment released the teaser poster of the song featuring all the members of the girl band which includes Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. The fun uber-cool poster shows the girls in quirky avatars donning accessories and chic looks. Under their picture is a blank frame which reads, “Featuring” and a huge question mark. The fun poster invited a lot of comments from millions of followers of the group.

The poster-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

Curious fans are now probing into the ‘possible feature’ and wanting to know if the group is a collaboration with any American pop sensation. In the guessing game, names of prominent celebs like Ariana Grande popped up. However, a strong vote was given to Selena Gomez’s feature. Fans speculated that Selena Gomez and Blackpink are all geared up for their new album. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena Gomez and Blackpink to come together? 

Also Read | BLACKPINK Makes Three Guinness World Records With 'How You Like That' MV, Beats BTS

While the featured artist’s identity is kept hidden, the representative agency of Blackpink that is YG Entertainment has revealed a statement that fans are urged to wait for the official announcement to know who the artist is. The company also thanks fans for the excitement and support. However, it is still working on the feature as per reports. 

YGE on Selena Gomez and Blackpink news

This is not the first instance when Blackpink was linked with renowned pop acts. Before this, the group was featured in Lady Gaga’s album Sour Candy. Before that Blackpink collaborated with Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make-up. Blackpink’s album release was well-received by fans during both instances. 

Also Read | Somi Now Joins Interscope, International Records Who Is Responsible For BlackPink, IKON

Meanwhile, Blackpink’s recently released pre-single ‘How You Like That’ has already broken several records. As per media reports that have surfaced online, the song has been credited with several Guinness World Records. The music video of ‘How You like That’ reportedly garnered 86.3 million views within just the first day of its release. It has now reportedly become the most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours. It has also become the most viewed YouTube video by a K-pop band in 24 hours. It recently crossed the 100 million mark as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

Also Read | Blackpink Quiz: How Well Do You Know This K-pop Girl Group? Find Out

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all