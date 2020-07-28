Is BLACKPINK Going To Collaborate With Selena Gomez? Here Is What YGE Has To Say

K-pop girl group Blackpink announced their new single which will be out in the month of August. They teased a featuring artist without mentioning the name of the artist which generated much curiosity in fandom-Blinks. Blackpink also announced the release of their full-length album under the title The Album which is going to be out in October.

Blackpink's new album to feature Selena Gomez?

YG Entertainment released the teaser poster of the song featuring all the members of the girl band which includes Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. The fun uber-cool poster shows the girls in quirky avatars donning accessories and chic looks. Under their picture is a blank frame which reads, “Featuring” and a huge question mark. The fun poster invited a lot of comments from millions of followers of the group.

The poster-

Curious fans are now probing into the ‘possible feature’ and wanting to know if the group is a collaboration with any American pop sensation. In the guessing game, names of prominent celebs like Ariana Grande popped up. However, a strong vote was given to Selena Gomez’s feature. Fans speculated that Selena Gomez and Blackpink are all geared up for their new album.

Selena Gomez and Blackpink to come together?

me and the 0.1% of blinks that still excited for selena x blackpink collab pic.twitter.com/DZU3uleF8B — ً (@gayslalisa) July 28, 2020

RUMOR: Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK did a collab for the upcoming album of the princesses of K-Pop 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aLI5KVwrs3 — Selena Gomez Charts (@SelGOnCharts) July 28, 2020

remember when chaesoo met selena and when selena apparently listens to kill this love and now they’re gonna have a collab- selenapink world domination @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/eCwhUxemMQ — łight ♛ (@lightofjennie) July 28, 2020

While the featured artist’s identity is kept hidden, the representative agency of Blackpink that is YG Entertainment has revealed a statement that fans are urged to wait for the official announcement to know who the artist is. The company also thanks fans for the excitement and support. However, it is still working on the feature as per reports.

YGE on Selena Gomez and Blackpink news

YG said it will be hard to confirm the collaboration between BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez and asks us to wait for the official announcement.



“Please wait for the official announcement.” @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/Fh8dEVjl9s — 젠바🙈💕 (@jendeukiebabo) July 28, 2020

This is not the first instance when Blackpink was linked with renowned pop acts. Before this, the group was featured in Lady Gaga’s album Sour Candy. Before that Blackpink collaborated with Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make-up. Blackpink’s album release was well-received by fans during both instances.

Meanwhile, Blackpink’s recently released pre-single ‘How You Like That’ has already broken several records. As per media reports that have surfaced online, the song has been credited with several Guinness World Records. The music video of ‘How You like That’ reportedly garnered 86.3 million views within just the first day of its release. It has now reportedly become the most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours. It has also become the most viewed YouTube video by a K-pop band in 24 hours. It recently crossed the 100 million mark as well.

