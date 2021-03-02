BLACKPINK Band Mate Rose All Set To Debut With First Solo Album Next Week

Fans of Blackpink's Rose will finally end their long wait as the singer is finally ready to release her much-awaited solo album. The singer has been hunting about the project for a long time making her fans eager for the final release. A couple of hours ago, Rose posted two album posters for her new album along with the release dates. After some initial confusion, the date was set and the debut album by Rose will be released on March 12.

Rose all set to debut with first solo album

The agency that manages Rose, YG Entertainment, posted two teaser posters with the album's release date printed upon it. However, fans were not sure if they are referring to the release date to be in December or in March. The second poster and a caption from Rose cleared things up and fans finally rejoiced with the album's release being just a week away. The bandmates of Blackpink's Rose also posted the poster expressing complete joy and appreciation for their bandmate. They came out in support of Rose's solo album by reposting the album art on their stories and thus supporting their team member.

Song names that will feature within the album did not get revealed but a small glimpse of two songs was seen in the background of the poster. The first poster saw Rose laying down with her elegant dress as she stared into the camera. A disclaimer was added to this album art and that would be all, however, the second poster that came out saw the words “No way out” and “You are Now” written all over in the background. Rose too could be seen in the poster as she walked past the smoke-filled background. It is yet unsure if those words are the titles of the song or not; however, they did feature on the poster and have gotten fans quite excited for their release.

A 33-second trailer was also posted by the artist in which Blackpink's Rose offers a short glimpse of what fans can expect from her debut album. The teaser titled Coming Soon has 44 million views currently with fans eagerly waiting for the release. Besides that, Blackpink's Rose is the second Blackpink member to release her solo album after Jennie. According to Straits Times, it was also reported that Jisoo and Lisa also have been working on their solo albums respectively.

