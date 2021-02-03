Blackpink's Lisa Receives Hate Comments, Fans Trend #RespectLisa

Blackpink's singer Lisa recently received backlash from netizens because of her origin. The singer hails from Thailand and is a part of the famous K-pop girl band. A series of screenshots from a group chat is making rounds where netizens have used harsh words against her. Blackpink's fanbase commonly known as the BLINKS came to Lisa's rescue. They stood against racism and went on to trend #RespectLisa on Twitter. Read further to know more about racial attacks towards Lisa.

Racial Attacks Towards Lisa

Lisa made her way to the band in August 2016 under YG Entertainment. Blackpink is the first non-ethical band that made their debut under the label. International fans aren't happy to know about Lisa's origin. In a screenshot shared by a Twitter user, the Chinese BLINKS, as it appears by their name and profile picture are seen calling Lisa, a 'ladyboy'. It is a common term in Thailand used for transgender. Another screenshot from the Turkish community was released where they are seen insulting Lisa and her skills. Take a look at the screenshots.

Another gc expose, another hateful messages about Lisa & her country. I’m not even surprised anymore😑 pic.twitter.com/GYmD7lVSUL — ً (@llswrld) February 1, 2021

#RespectLisa

After the release of such screenshots, the BLINKS took to Twitter to trend the hashtag #RespectLisa, where they wrote good things about the singer and asked other fans to stop the racism. The hashtag went on to trend number 3 worldwide. It included Lisa's home country Thailand too.

อัพเดท #RespectLisa

ติดเทรน worldwide#3

ติดเทรน 8 ประเทศ

Philippines#1

Thailand#1

Poland#1

Vietnam#1

Malaysia#2

Indonesia#5

Australia#6

India#27



WE LOVE YOU LISA

I STAND BY YOU LISA

Say No to Racism #RespectLisa pic.twitter.com/IUEYG9zl9e — ⓁⒶⓃⒶ ☪. (@Lanalalisa_327) February 2, 2021

Blinks will always love and support you 💗 thank you for everything, stay who you are and stay strong, you are the best 💛💛#RespectLisa#NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/cndfzbGvJA — Lau 🧁 (@Badlau03) February 2, 2021

Will always be here for you lili 🥺😭 we ❤️ you, blinks loves you sm!#RespectLisa pic.twitter.com/8zKKDyQh48 — Nathania Perez (@Ka_taniii) February 2, 2021

Blackpink

The girl band made their debut with their single album Square One, which featured songs like "Whistle" and "Boombayah". The band consists of four members - Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie. This is the only K-pop girl band that made their way to the top in no time. Their songs "Kill This Love" (2019) and "How You Like That" (2020) gained millions of views and set the record for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release. The group has also collaborated with international singers like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez. The band went live on their YouTube channel on January 31 for their virtual concert named The Show. The show gained over 280,000 viewers for their live show. The singer Rose also made her single debut with the song "Gone" during the live concert.

