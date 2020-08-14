Wonho’s Comeback With 'Losing You' Leave Fans In Tears As He Says ‘will Sing For Hours’

Solo K-pop star Wonho has made the much-awaited comeback with Losing You music video. The k-pop idol whose birth name is Lee Ho-Seok released the track on August 13 and received thousands of views within hours of release. The singer shared the links of the song on his Twitter and asked for fans’ opinion on the song.

Wonho's comeback with Losing You

Fans responded with excitement and mentioned their ‘honest opinions’ on the song. A lot of the fans were happy that finally, he made his comeback after a series of controversies. Some fans were ‘in tears’ after listening to the song. The K-pop idol was welcomed back with many positive reactions.

Wonho also took to Twitter a few minutes after the release to do a live question and answer round with the fans.

He wrote, “Hi WENEE! How did you like Losing You music video? Let’s have a surprise chat on my twitter in 10 mins for another 30mins cuz I missed you so much #LosingYouWonho #원호 #WONHO#LOSING_YOU #Love_Synonym #Right_for_Me.” After the tweet, one fan responded by saying, “you're the man who deserves everything beautiful in the world. I could cry for hours in the presence of your voice.I love you so much more than anything.” To this Wonho responded by saying, “I could sing for hours if you want. I love you!”

Watch Wonho’s comeback MV Losing You

Wonho’s comeback details

Wonho was a former member of K-pop group MonstaX. However, he left the group after several drug allegations were made against him. While the case was still under probe, he left the group to save them from harm. Recently, Wonho was cleared of all charges. The singer held on the decision of leaving the group and signed a solo artist under Highline Entertainment. He released his first solo album with Highline with Losing You which released on Aug 13. The singer will reportedly be making more releases in the future as well.

