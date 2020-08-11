When BTS Was Left Wide-eyed & Shook By Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s Australian Accent; Watch

In one of the rare moments, BTS, the South Korean boy band was surprised to see a fellow K-pop group in the past. During one of the music awards in Seoul, South Korea, popular band 'Stray Kids' received the newcomer's award. While the group moved from the seating area to the receiving area, all the other K-pop groups applauded the band.

The group received the award and began to give the thank you speech. The group leader Bang Chan took the initiative to give the speech in Korean. However, he quickly switched to thanking all the international fans in English. Bang Chan is originally from Australia and he has an Australian accent while speaking. He used the same accent while expressing his gratitude to international fans. However, his accent left BTS surprised.

Also Read | From BTS To BLACKPINK, Here's What K-pop Celebs Love To Gobble On; Watch Video

BTS was shaken!

All the while, a fan-recorded BTS’ reaction to Stray Kids’ speech. In the fancam, BTS looked flabbergasted and shocked while listening to Bang Chan switching his accent in a fraction of second. In the focus were BTS’ V, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin. As soon as Bang Chan started speaking, BTS’ J-Hope quickly turned to take a longer look. For a moment all four of them looked like they were in a still frame and not moving. All four of them were amused to hear him speak. Many fans thought it was interesting to see BTS 'adoring someone else when the whole world adores them’. At the back was RM, the leader, who is the key speaker in the group looking all relaxed while listening to Chan speak.

Also Read | SHINee’s Taemin Talks About Soon To Release Single '2 KIDS' From Never Gonna Dance Again

Watch the video where when BTS was left wide-eyed, gazing at Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s Australian accent

Here is the main camera view of the event when BTS was left shook:

Also Read | Baby Elephant Adopted In BTS’ V's Name By Taehyung Africa Fanclub 'is Thriving'

On the professional front

BTS is all set to release the first-ever all-English track DYNAMITE next week. The group released a teaser photo concept shoot recently and the pictures increased anticipation of fans. Stray Kids, on the other hand, had released the recent track GO LIVE on its official YouTube channel. BTS also released an official Instagram filter in collaboration with Columbia Records which is now live on the filter section. The group was seen trying the filter as seen by the posts shared on their official Instagram handle.

Also Read | EXO's Chen Wishes EXO-L 'Happy 6th Birthday’’ & Fans Welcome Him With Open Arms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.