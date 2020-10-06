'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky' Shows Group's Struggle, Subsequent Success In New Trailer

After the much-awaited release of The Album, BLACKPINK members will once again enthral the audience with the release of BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky. The documentary will be the four-member girl group's first-ever venture into Netflix. Members-Rose, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa- will share their struggles over the years. BLACKPINK’s Netflix documentary will help fans understand the obstacles that the group have faced over the years up-close.

All about BLACKPINK Netflix documentary

BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky documentary will be available on Netflix subscription for viewers at a global level. However, the trailer for the documentary was released on Netflix Korea’s YouTube channel. The four members can be seen introducing their first-ever Netflix gig and member, Jennie said in the video, “Give our video a lot of love”. Apart from that, the trailer shows the members work their way through for performances. There are snippets of their practice as well as performances.

At one point in the trailer, the voiceover can be heard, “The only K-pop group to perform at Coachella.” The members can be seen working hard on dance choreography and song recording. Member Rose and Lisa were emotional about the long journey they have traced to get where they are at the moment.

Never-seen-before footage of BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky

BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky is premiering on October 14 on Netflix. The flashback to their career since the debut year 2016 to the current status of the group can all be seen in BLACKPINK’s Netflix documentary. Fans can stream it on the OTT platform once it is out. For international audiences, the video comes with subtitles, while some of the members communicate in English as well. Apart from that, BLACKPINK’s never-seen-before dorm house can also be seen in the video. Dance practice, concert backstage footage, practice room shenanigans- fans will get to watch all in BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky.

Watch the full documentary trailer of BLACKPINK's new Light Up The Sky film-

