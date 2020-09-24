BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns In Punk Rock Outfits And Purple Hair In 'The Album' Poster

Girl group BLACKPINK will soon be releasing a music video which will be the main MV for the new studio album titled as ‘The Album’. The group has been releasing stills of the members one by one on the official Instagram handle. Apart from introducing the dates and the title of The Album, the members are showing their concept looks as well. BLACKPINK's latest promotional pictures were of rapper and youngest member Lisa.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's stuns many

In the poster, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is sporting purple hair in one picture and a tied-up clean ponytail look in the second picture. She is is also wearing a heavy punk rock-themed, spikey jacket in the first picture that was shared on her Instagram. Apart from the quaint theme, Lisa’s choice of accessories was on the heavier side. The rapper and main dancer of the group managed to stun many of her fans.

Check out BLACKPINK's member Lisa’s look for 'The Album'

Fans await for the BLACKPINK's release

Blinks aka the fandom of the group are excited about the release that will follow the massive success of How You Like That and Ice Cream. BLACKPINK’s studio album was much awaited by the fandom. It will be releasing on October 2, 2020. The management company of BLACKPINK members also released a group poster of the group.

Check out some fan reactions on the poster-

In every teaser, #LISA always projects that TOP MODEL vibe with all her poses WITHOUT FAIL. It's like she's born with it and is a GENIUS at this craft. Every picture is different than the last and it GETS BETTER every time. I really admire that about her.@BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/Nq567g8rSx — THE ALBUM 👑👑👑👑 (@ERK_bazinga) September 24, 2020

BLACKPINK's latest venture with Selena opens doors for other artists

BLACKPINK's music videos for The Album might show all the four girls in a rugged look. In the early teaser poster, the group members’ faces were not shown. However, BLACKPINK members are donning casual looks for the music video in the stills shared. Jackets and long hair is a constant in the still on the members of BLACKPINK.

Check out BLACKPINK's members in the first still from 'The Album'

Apart from that, the group’s representative agency YGE revealed to Korean media portal Naver, that the album will have more features from other artists apart from BLACKPINK. The group is looking on adding more artists to the long list of their international collaborations.

BLACKPINK's music videos with Lisa in the focus

