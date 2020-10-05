Blackpink's 'The Album' Sales Are Soaring With More Than 1 Million Pre-orders Worldwide

South Korean girl group Blackpink has gained immense international appreciation in the past few years. Fans swoon over the group for their upbeat songs and an animated fashion sense. Blackpink recently released their first-ever studio album and they peculiarly named it The Album. The Album was released on October 2, 2020. Only three days after its release The Album has made a stunning amount of sales.

Read | Blackpink's 'Lovesick Girls' video depicts the quartet dealing with pain; Read here

Blackpink's The Album sales soar

A report on Manila Bulletin, reveals that The Album was released by YG Entertainment and Interscope. The pre-order option was opened for the group’s fans on August 28. The album also features eight new songs. Blackpink reportedly worked with some impressive and scrumptious artists like Teddy, Tommy Brown, R. Tee, Mr Franks and 24.

The report further reveals that as of October 2, The Album has made more than 1 million pre-orders worldwide. This is composed of 670,000 copies in South Korea and 340,000 copies in the US and Europe. In addition to this Blackpink’s The Album had reportedly garnered 800,000 copies in pre-orders in merely six days. A total of 18,888 limited edition LPs (long playing) were also sold out early. The final count on the total sales of the album is expected to soar even higher.

Read | BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' tops the iTunes charts in 57 countries already; Read details

What is so special about Blackpink’s ‘The Album’?

The list is long. The Album has collaborations with artists such as Selena Gomez and Cardi B. Prior to the release of the album, the group had released two singles, both of which entered the top-forty of the Billboard Hot 100. The group’s popular song How You Like That was released as a lead single on June 26, 2020, while cult classic Ice Cream with Gomez was released on August 28, 2020. The song Lovesick Girls was released as the third single released alongside The Album on October 2, 2020.

Read | BLACKPINK members ooze ‘drama, lost vibes’ in new 'Lovesick Girls' teaser; Watch video

The lyrics for Lovesick Girls were written by Jisoo and Jennie, two of the band members. The song was both written and recorded in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of all this, this new album is Blackpink's first Korean release since Kill This Love which came out in 2019.

Read | BLACKPINK’s collab with Cardi B confirmed with Jisoo & Jennie's production debut

Blackpink: About the group

Blackpink has been formed by girl group formed by YG Entertainment. It consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The musical group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured the songs Whistle and Boombayah. The songs became their first number-one hits on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. They were also featured on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Image Source: Blackpink (Official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.