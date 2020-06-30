BLACKPINK's YG Entertainment Edits Out Lord Ganesha Idol After Facing Flak

Korean girl band BLACKPINK recently released their song How You Like That and it broke the records for YouTube's most-viewed video in 24 hours. It garnered over 82 million views within the first 24 hours and has been the hot topic for discussion right from its release on June 26. The makers faced a lot of flak for using the idol of Lord Ganesha as an aesthetic in the How You Like That music video. The agency YG Entertainment has finally taken action for it.

YG Entertainment edits out Lord Ganesha idol from BLACKPINK video

Soon after being in the range of internet fire, BLACKPINK's YG Entertainment made changes to the How You Like That music video. They edited out the Lord Ganesha statue from the music video without re-uploading the video. It is likely that the agency sought permission from the streaming platform YouTube to change the particular part of the video without losing analytics. Fans were really happy about the agency's decision and quick response on the matter.

THEY FINALLY REMOVED IT! OMG! Thanks to all esp. to us blinks who mass emailed and reach YG as fast as we can! Good lord! ATLAST! 🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/EuredO8o4V — 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓮𝔂 (@davyblink) June 29, 2020

Soon after the release of the video, fans were quick to point out the disrespect of religion and Hindu deities and asked fellow K-Pop fans to email YG Entertainment and urge them to take action against it. Within no time, the hashtags #Ganesha and #YGapologise were attending on Twitter, and fans were demanding them to rectify their mistake. A Twitter handle which calls itself the official BLACKPINK India handle took up the matter and decided to bring it to the makers’ notice and posted a statement.

We are aware of the issue in How You Like That MV.

We Belive that it's Offensive to usage of Lord Ganesha's Idol and we will try to contact YG Entertainment regarding it pic.twitter.com/UB2IC35XjM — Blackpink India ( 브링크) (@BLACKPINKIndia) June 26, 2020

They put up a tweet where they said that they have been trying to reach YG Entertainment to raise the issue with them. They also addressed how offensive the usage of a god is, and how badly it is affecting the people. They further asked fans to be patient regarding it.

With the release of BLACKPINK's How You Like That and their record, they took back their original tag from BTS. They earlier bagged the tag in April 2019 with their song Kill This Love. BTS snatched the tag from them and made a new record with their song Boy With Luv in the same month. Fans are now eager to see if BTS will once again snatch the title from them with their next release.

