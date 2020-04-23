BLACKPINK Is On Lady Gaga's Chromatica And Fans Are Going Crazy Over It!

Lady Gaga recently took to her social media to announce the tracks of her upcoming album Chromatica. While the album release has been delayed to sometime in 2020, there is a piece of good news that with it for the K-Pop fans. A track from Chromatica will feature the popular K-Pop band, BLACKPINK. A Target website accidentally leaked the tracklist for Chromatica when they put up the album for pre-order on their website.

Lady Gaga collaborates with BLACKPINK for Chromatica

Just hours later, Lady Gaga tweeted the album's tracklist on April 22. Out of the 16 new tracks and three bonus tracks, there are two interesting collaborations on it. She had fans screaming when there was a collaboration with BLACKPINK on the list for the song Sour Candy. And the fans were definitely not sour over this collaboration.

LADY GAGA HERSELF JUST CONFIRMED THE TRACKLIST AND SHE TAGGED BLACKPINK OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/wXOjoSlI86 — ¹⁹⁹⁶ (@jennieslyrics) April 22, 2020

Fans were simply going gaga over her announcement and took to social media to express their feelings. While some fans were busy swooning over the collaborations, others had their own theories about the song. One user tweeted, "WHAT IF SOUR CANDY IS A DISS TRACK LIKE WE MAY LOOK SWEET BUT IF YOU TRY US WE GET SOUR LIKE CANDY KDHDJSJSJS.”

#GAGAPINK is happening! The most anticipated collaboration has finally been confirmed! Blinks & Monsters lets work hard on this song & make an impact! 😖🍬 @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/MzVhwonVbP — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) April 22, 2020

BLACKPINK comprises of stars Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisso, but they are not the only popular personalities featuring on Gaga's album. Chromatica will also feature superstar Elton John and Ariana Grande for songs like Sine from Above and Rain on Me. Lady Gaga's album was originally set for an April 10 release but has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The singer dropped one of her songs, Stupid Love, on February 28.

