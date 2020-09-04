BLACKPINK Member Jennie's Lookalike Creates Buzz On The Internet Yet Again; See Pictures

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently wrapped up promotions for her music video with her group members and Selena Gomez for Ice Cream. The rapper and dancer in the group was lauded for her peppy singing and looks in the MV. Recently, she trended on social media due to a lookalike. The K-pop idol has a lookalike and netizens believe that the two look astoundingly similar.

The person in question here is Ji Sung, an established model, as per reports in Korean media portal AllKpop. As per a report in the portal, she was born in 1996. She made her debut as a model in the year 2017. She is known to look ‘bolder’ than Jennie, but shares similar features to the singer, as per many fans.

Check out some of her pictures below

Her pictures surfaced online and were compared with photos of BLACKPINK’s Jennie. As per fans, the two have similar facial bone structure and lips. Fans resorted to bombarding the model’s picture with comments of several types. The latest picture that the model shared is tagged to be from Los Angeles California which hints at her American background. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, on the other hand, is from a small town in Anyang, South Korea. She later moved to Auckland New Zealand before moving back to South Korea for high school education.

Recently, Jennie's comeback was praised by her followers. In the poster for the much-awaited upcoming Ice Cream song, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is seen wearing a pink outfit with pink hair colour as well. BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also donning bright long nails, along with fuzzy socks. She is sitting in a chocolate-themed backdrop in the poster. The poster also has some fun ice cream themed graphics in the backdrop. This poster amused many fans of the K-idol. Several took to Twitter to express their thoughts on BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s comeback look. BLACKPINK's recent music video with Selena Gomez garnered all the attention of Blinks aka BLACKPINK fans. The MV was recorded in two different continents that is BLACKPINK in Korea and Selena in America, however, it was well thought out as per fans

Check out the look here

Watch MV her

Promo Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Ji Sung's Instagram

