RECAP 2020: Top K-pop Songs Of 2020 Featuring BTS, BP, Tae-min & More

The Kpop industry has received a lot of attention within the past few months. Many new artists in the Kpop industry have released their new tracks this year and have received a lot of love from their fans. Check out the complete list of Top 10 K-pop songs of 2020.

Best K-pop songs of 2020

The song list shown here is a compilation of Papermag's and Rolling Stone's lists of Top Kpop tracks of 2020.

Life Goes On BTS

ON - BTS

Criminal - Lee Taemin

SuperM - Jopping

Ateez - Answer

How you like that - Blackpink

Psycho - Red Velvet

Black Swan - BTS

Who Do U Love? Monsta X (ft. French Montana)

Daechwita - Agust D

Life Goes On by BTS

Life Goes On was the first single released from BTS group's latest album titled BE. It was their third song to have reached a number 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. The song was released on November 20, 2020, and was marketed by Big Hit Entertainment and Columbia Records.

Black Swan by BTS

The song Black Swan was released by BTS, early in January this year. The song has been one of the cult favourites, for those who like melancholic layered tracks. The song also raked a lot of streams on Spotify too. The song lyrics were regarded as poetic while the hip hop and trap music fusion was loved by many music lovers.

Criminal by Lee Taemin

According to Papermag, Lee Taemin has been one of the defining Asian artists of this year. He is the former SuperM's performer and currently SHINee's youngest member. He released the song Criminal at 27 years of age this year, the song perfectly captured the essence of loss of innocence and moodiness.

Tiger Inside by SuperM

SuperM is one of the popular Kpop groups, who had a uber-famous song called Jopping, released last year. Even though the 2020 release Tiger Inside didn't reach the success of the song Jopping, yet the song's heavy bass is heavily entertaining. The song showcased a naughty side of the members through the lyrics.

Answer by Ateez

ATEEZ group is one of the names that are hugely remembered with respect to stage presence. The group is one of the Kpop's top-performing groups. Their song Answer, that was released this year, showcased the conclusion of their Treasure series. The song was intense, had an anthemic sound and sophisticated storytelling.

How You like that by Blackpink

BLACKPINK’s How You Like That recently became the fastest Kpop girl group music video that reached over 700 million views on Youtube, according to Soompi. On December 19, their song surpassed the 700M mark. The song was originally reached back on June 26th this year.

ON by BTS

BTS's On is one of the popular songs that released in the first half of this year. The song was hugely popular even in the American audience after the band performed the song at many events. Unlike BTS' song Dynamite, BTS' On was a completely different genre, as the song was anthemic and its dance routines were hugely loved by the BTS ARMY. The song was even released as a remix with Sia, which again received a humongous amount of attention from the music lovers.

Back Door by Stray Kids

The song Back Door from the Kpop group Stray Kids has been quite a revelation for this year. the song was co-written and produced by the band members including Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han (known as 3RACHA. Back Door was filled with witty lyrics, pacing instrumentation, with a mix of hip hop, EDM and jazz.

Daechwita by Agust D

BTS’ lead rapper Suga's alter ego Agust D's song Daechwita was released in May this year. The song reached Number 1 on the iTunes chart pretty instantly. The song was a homage to Deachwita style of Korean military music, where one could hear sounds of many wind instruments, as well as gongs, and military callouts.

