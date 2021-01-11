BTS' 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Becomes The Bestselling Physical Album Of 2020 In The U.S.A.

Popular South Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, has been at the centre of people's attention for the longest duration of time now. Releasing super-hit songs such as Blood Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, No More Dreams, Fake Love and many more, the boy band has created a massive community of fans and followers of their music throughout the world. And recently, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 album was declared as the bestselling physical album in the United States for the year 2020.

Also read: BTS Shares Photos Of Adorable 'Ducktan Sonyeondan' Army In Latest Post; See Post

Map of the Soul: 7 sales

The septet has produced countless popular hits when it comes to k-pop and hip hop genres of music. The Map of the Soul: 7 full album, which was their fourth full album, released in February of last year. It recently reached a total count of 646,000 of its physical album sales in the United States of America. An annual year-end report, compiled by MRC Data in collaboration with Billboard, states that the boy band's physical album had the said number of sales between the time period of January 1 and December 31, 2020.

Also read: Remember The Time When BTS' Jimin Revealed The Name Of His Hollywood Crush; Read

Another one of BTS' extremely popular album BE ranked fifth on the same chart, with a total sales of 252,000 in the report. A comment in the report spoke about how the boy band's massive fan-base grew even more this past year. The band also scored its first three Hot 100 No. 1 singles in 2020 in a span of just three months, which last happened with The Beatles in 1964.

Also read: BTS' Jungkook Buys Home For 7.6 Billion Won In Itaewon Near Indian Embassy: Reports

2020 was a huge year for the widely-loved boy-band of seven members as they not only delivered chart-toppers but also made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart multiple times. In the United States of America, Grammy-nominated track Dynamite by BTS also became the top-selling digital song of 2020. The song accounted for having over 1.26 million downloads, which was double the number of downloads of Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

Also read: BTS' Jimin Leaves Fans Puzzled With His "Im Sorry" Post; Read To Know Reasons

The report also mentioned that the famous k-pop girl-band BLACKPINK made its mark on the charts in 2020. Their achievements proved that the success of Korean pop music in the mainstream market was not restricted to just male-dominated performances anymore. It also emphasised on how well the genre had succeeded at making its place amongst the American listeners based on the performances of bands like BTS, TWICE, NCT, SuperM, and BLACKPINK.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.