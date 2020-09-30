BLACKPINK Members Ooze ‘drama, Lost Vibes’ In New 'Lovesick Girls' Teaser; Watch Video

Popular girl group BLACKPINK teased about their upcoming music video Lovesick Girls on their social media accounts. The four-member girl group with Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa, revealed the concept, looks and the attires for the upcoming song. Fans cannot wait for the new track that will be out on October 2, 2020. The music video will be out at 1 pm as per the Korean standard time.

BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls music video teaser out now

The group first announced the single on September 28 with a concept trailer. It was followed by a teaser release the next day that is on September 29. In the music video, BLACKPINK's members are in outdoor locations. This time the music video might not have a choreography but will have a full length acting music video similar to their previous music video Stay. The members as well are dressed in uptown casual looks for the music video. Towards the start of the video, group leader Jisoo can be seen running, followed by members’ closeup shots. BLACKPINK's latest teaser boasts of real emotions and locations.

More details about BLACKPINK's songs

BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls music video is the main track of their soon-to-release Korean pop album titled The Album. Jessie and Jennie have worked on two tracks from The Album. The tracklist also includes How You Like That and Ice Cream, two music videos which were released in June and August respectively. Fans can enjoy the tracks in CD formats as well, as per the YG entertainment website.

BLACKPINK's member's participation in promotions

BLACKPINK's latest announcement was of the COMEBACK Live which will right before the release of The Album. The members will be talking about the experience of working on The Album. The live announcement will be broadcasted on October 2, 2020, the airtime for the same is 10 am as per the Korean standard time. The Live will have BLACKPINK's songs in play accompanied by BLACKPINK's members’ interviews.

Watch BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls music video teaser

Watch BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls music video concept video

Promo Image Credits: BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls music video concept YouTube

