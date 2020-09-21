BLACKPINK's Latest 'The Album' Poster Boasts Of Outdoor Scenes. Rugged Looks; See Post

Girl group BLACKPINK is on a releasing spree. The group will soon be releasing a music video which will be the main MV for the new studio album titled as ‘The Album’. The group will be having solo as well as group tracks in The Album. The track releases after the group’s fourth year anniversary.

Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Member’s Favourite Playlist & Song Of All The Members; Here's A List

BLACKPINK's latest teaser boasts of rugged looks, outdoor scenes

Blinks aka the fandom of the group are excited about the release that will follow the massive success of How You Like That and Ice Cream. BLACKPINK’s studio album was much awaited by the fandom. It will be releasing on October 2, 2020.

Also Read | Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Faces Flak For Showing Lord Ganesha Idol As An Aesthetic

BLACKPINK’s MV Ice Cream alongside Selena Gomez was a massive success as it recorded 100 million views on YouTube within 41 hours of its release. The song was labelled ‘fresh, summer jam’ by fans. The music video was a first-ever full feature of an international pop singer that is Selena Gomez with lyrics as well as a music video feature. Selena Gomez actively participated in the promotional videos of the song as well.

BLACKPINK’s newest still for The Album shows all the four girls in a rugged backdrop. The group members’ faces are not shown in the teaser poster. BLACKPINK members are donning casual looks for the music video in the still. Jackets and long hair is a constant in the still on the members of BLACKPINK.

Check out BLACKPINK's members in the first still from The Album

Apart from that, the group’s representative agency YGE revealed to Korean media portal Naver, that the album will have more features from other artists apart from BLACKPINK. The group is looking on adding to the long list of their international collaborations.

This will not be the first instance when BLACKPINK will be linked with renowned pop acts. Before this, the group was featured in Lady Gaga’s album Sour Candy. Before that BLACKPINK collaborated with Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make-up. Blackpink’s album release was well-received by fans during both instances.

Watch BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Ice Cream song-

Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose Mark Their 4th Anniversary With Quirky Pictures

Also Read | Is BLACKPINK Going To Collaborate With Selena Gomez? Here Is What YGE Has To Say

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.