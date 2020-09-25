BLACKPINK Members Put Together A Spotify Playlist Ahead Of The Album’s Release

Girl group BLACKPINK will soon be releasing a music video which will be the main MV for the new studio album titled as ‘The Album’. The group members are preparing for the release of the track. As a part of the prep, the group members shared their pic on BLACKPINK's Spotify. The group members shared what they are listening to at the moment on BLACKPINK's Spotify.

BLACKPINK's latest update on Spotify-

Apart from BLACKPINK's songs, Jisoo loves the following songs

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Cocoon

Rex Orange County - Sunflower

Daft Punk ft. Julian Casablancas - Instant Crush

Cigarettes After Sex - K

Cage The Elephant - Cigarette Daydreams

Nirvana - Dumb

Troye Sivan - FOOLS

Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney - FourFiveSeconds

The Strokes - Ode To The Mets

Sorority Noise - "No Halo"

BLACKPINK's member Lisa’s pick

6LACK - Long Nights

Social House - Haunt You

Post Malone - Goodbyes ft. Young Thug

Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN feat. Dababy, Tory Lanez

Kiana Ledé - Movin.

Jenevieve - Baby Powder

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U

NIKI - La La Lost You

Dominic Fike - Chicken Tenders

NIKI - Lose

BLACKPINK's member Jennie’s pick

Please Love Me Forever-Bobby Vinton

ROSALÍA - Dolerme

¿Téo? - Hope 4

Kacey Musgraves - Rainbow

Jaden - Photograph

H.E.R. - Do To Me

Billie Eilish - my future

Lana Del Rey - Video Games

Harry Hudson - Yellow Lights

BLACKPINK's member Rose’ pick

Ashnikko - Daisy

The Velvet Underground, Nico

Mac Miller - Good News

UMI - Remember Me

Wolftyla - All Tinted

Sister Nancy - BAM BAM

The 1975 - Robbers

Younger Hunger - Summer Bummer

Wallows - Pleaser

More about BLACKPINK's latest release

The group’s representative agency YGE revealed to Korean media portal Naver, that the album will have more features from other artists apart from BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK's songs will have more artists feature, increasing the list of international collaborations.

Blinks aka the fandom of the group are excited about the release that will follow the massive success of How You Like That and Ice Cream. BLACKPINK’s studio album was much awaited by the fandom. It will be releasing on October 2, 2020. The management company of BLACKPINK members also released a group poster of the group.

