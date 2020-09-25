BLACKPINK Members Put Together A Spotify Playlist Ahead Of The Album’s Release

Girl group BLACKPINK will soon be releasing a music video which will be the main MV for the new studio album titled as ‘The Album’. The group members are preparing for the release of the track. As a part of the prep, the group members shared their pic on BLACKPINK's Spotify. The group members shared what they are listening to at the moment on BLACKPINK's Spotify.
The group’s representative agency YGE revealed to Korean media portal Naver, that the album will have more features from other artists apart from BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK's songs will have more artists feature, increasing the list of international collaborations.
Blinks aka the fandom of the group are excited about the release that will follow the massive success of How You Like That and Ice Cream. BLACKPINK’s studio album was much awaited by the fandom. It will be releasing on October 2, 2020. The management company of BLACKPINK members also released a group poster of the group.
