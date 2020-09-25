Last Updated:

BLACKPINK Members Put Together A Spotify Playlist Ahead Of The Album’s Release

Girl group BLACKPINK shared what they love and listen to everyday through a special Spotify playlist. Check out what member likes what songs.

Written By
Shrishaila Bhandary
BLACKPINK

Girl group BLACKPINK will soon be releasing a music video which will be the main MV for the new studio album titled as ‘The Album’. The group members are preparing for the release of the track. As a part of the prep, the group members shared their pic on BLACKPINK's Spotify. The group members shared what they are listening to at the moment on BLACKPINK's Spotify.

Also Read | Katy Perry Opens Up About Collaborating With Blackpink; Read

BLACKPINK's latest update on Spotify- 

Apart from BLACKPINK's songs, Jisoo loves the following songs 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

  • Catfish and the Bottlemen - Cocoon
  • Rex Orange County - Sunflower
  • Daft Punk ft. Julian Casablancas - Instant Crush
  • Cigarettes After Sex - K
  • Cage The Elephant - Cigarette Daydreams
  • Nirvana - Dumb
  • Troye Sivan - FOOLS
  • Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney - FourFiveSeconds
  • The Strokes - Ode To The Mets
  • Sorority Noise - "No Halo"

BLACKPINK's member Lisa’s pick

  • 6LACK - Long Nights
  • Social House - Haunt You
  • Post Malone - Goodbyes ft. Young Thug
  • Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN feat. Dababy, Tory Lanez
  • Kiana Ledé - Movin.
  • Jenevieve - Baby Powder
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U
  • NIKI - La La Lost You
  • Dominic Fike - Chicken Tenders
  • NIKI - Lose

BLACKPINK's member Jennie’s pick

  • Please Love Me Forever-Bobby Vinton
  • ROSALÍA - Dolerme
  • ¿Téo? - Hope 4
  • Kacey Musgraves - Rainbow
  • Jaden - Photograph
  • H.E.R. - Do To Me
  • Billie Eilish - my future
  • Lana Del Rey - Video Games
  • Harry Hudson - Yellow Lights

BLACKPINK's member Rose’ pick

  • Ashnikko - Daisy
  • The Velvet Underground, Nico
  • Mac Miller - Good News
  • UMI - Remember Me
  • Wolftyla - All Tinted
  • Sister Nancy - BAM BAM
  • The 1975 - Robbers
  • Younger Hunger - Summer Bummer
  • Wallows - Pleaser

Also Read | From BTS To BLACKPINK, How Well Do You Know K-pop? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

More about BLACKPINK's latest release 

The group’s representative agency YGE revealed to Korean media portal Naver, that the album will have more features from other artists apart from BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK's songs will have more artists feature, increasing the list of international collaborations.

Blinks aka the fandom of the group are excited about the release that will follow the massive success of How You Like That and Ice Cream. BLACKPINK’s studio album was much awaited by the fandom. It will be releasing on October 2, 2020. The management company of BLACKPINK members also released a group poster of the group.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns In Punk Rock Outfits And Purple Hair In 'The Album' Poster

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Latest 'The Album' Poster Boasts Of Outdoor Scenes. Rugged Looks; See Post

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND