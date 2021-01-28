BLACKPINK Perform 'Pretty Savage' On James Corden Show, Leave Fans 'speechless'

Just a few days ahead of their online concert, the all-girl band BLACKPINK appeared on the ‘The Late Late Show’ of James Corden to deliver a power-packed performance. The quartet performed their 2020 hit single ‘Pretty Savage’ in the latest edition of the show that went live on Thursday, January 28 at 12.37 as per EST. Their performance has created a massive buzz online, with fans flooding Twitter praising their ‘savage’ performance. Here’s everything that you need to know about how fans are reacting online.

Blinks flood Twitter with praises for BLACKPINK

Their banger performance ‘Pretty Savage’ turned the aura of the stage entirely. The K-pop group decided to wear Black and silver blingy outfits for the performance. As soon as the video streamed online, fans flooded the internet with reaction posts expressing their amazement. While some were left ‘speechless’, others just couldn’t resist it. Take a look at it here:

THAT STAGE, THAT PERFORMANCE, THOSE LOOKS, EVERYTHING 😩😩 — Jen ♛ | Positions 💍 (@daebakblink) January 28, 2021

LONG HAIR LISA PLEASE IM SHAKINGNFNF I CANT WAIT FOR THE CONCERT #BLACKPINKxCorden pic.twitter.com/GdmbGp3B9z — melisa ⨟ ᥫ᭡ (@fearlessuji) January 28, 2021

During the latest edition of the show, BLACKPINK also spoke about their upcoming first-ever online concert titled, The Show. The Blinks have been desperately waiting to watch the girl-band perform on their hit tracks. The BLACKPINK’s online concert will be streamed live on January 31 at 2 pm as per KST.

Previously, YG Entertainment released a statement confirming that group member Rose has already finished filming her solo music video. While doing so, the agency also revealed that the Blinks will also get to watch Rose’s solo debut for the first time in the upcoming concert. Now, while the details of the track and Rose’s solo project has been kept under wraps but it has already generated a massive buzz online.

Fans are desperately waiting to reunite with the band virtually, in addition to it, they are all set to witness Rose’s long-awaited solo performance. Talking about the production of the video, the agency previously stated that the budget set for the project was ‘unprecedented’. Calling it a ‘large-scale’ production, YG informed that the music video has reached its final stage and details about its release will be shared ‘shortly’ with the fans.

