Are BLACKPINK Members Good At English? Know More About The 4 Band Members

BLACKPINK has been one of the most popular bands that have emerged from South Korea. The bank consists of four talented girls, Lisa, Jenni, Rose and Jisoo who have a massive fan following all over the globe now. But the fans have recently been asking a lot of questions about the band members of Black Pink. Thus we have decided to pick up these questions and answer them right here. Read more to know about Blackpink.

Are BLACKPINK members fluent in English?

The fans of BLACKPINK have been wanting to know a lot of personal details about the members. Recently, they have been asking questions like, “are BLACKPINK members good at English?"

This question can be easily answered by watching the various interviews given by the band members. After having a close look, it can be concluded that Jenni, Rosé, and Lisa are completely fluent in English. They have given a number of interviews and also have performed in English. On the other hand, Jisoo seems to understand the language but is not yet confident about speaking, as evidenced by the number of times her fellow bandmates have tried to help her with the language. It is concluded that all the band members of BLACKPINK do know English and are also fluent in a number of other languages including English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese. They have also proved that the language barrier can be completely removed when it comes to liking someone’s music and skills.

More information about BLACKPINK and their current whereabouts

BLACKPINK managed to gain massive popularity in 2016 after they released their first single album called, Square One. The band was formed by YG Entertainment and the songs from that album managed to become the number one hits on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales charts. They were also given the New Artist of the Year Awards at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul Music Awards.

The band gained popularity through their live performances and the studio albums that managed to trend on top music lists of the globe. Currently, the four have been waiting for the release of their upcoming album, The Album. It is scheduled to be released on October 2 and they have already released 2 singles off the album. They include songs like How You Like That and Ice Cream, and both of them have managed to dominate various social media sites like TikTok and Instagram.

