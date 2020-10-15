Blackpink Teases Solo Project Of Group's Prominent Member In 'Light Up The Sky'

Blackpink released their documentary titled Blackpink: Light Up The Sky and their fans rejoiced as they got to witness the world behind the K-Pop industry. It also showed the in-depth life of the 4 members of the collective. Amid all of this, it also teased a solo project for one of their members. It showcased Rosé who seems to take on a solo project soon as she works with Blackpink currently.

Blackpink teases a solo project of a member of their group

It is believed that Rose will soon begin working on her debut solo album and thus fans are quite excited and have mixed reactions to it. While some fans believe that she may leave Blackpink, a majority of her want her to stay in the group. The Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky showed the four girls' lives and their humble beginnings. Rose is New Zealand born and she hinted at her projects that she wishes to take on soon. In the documentary, she is seen at several points where she was working on certain personal projects at the time.

The nature of her solo project has not been revealed yet. However, fans caught glimpses of it in the documentary and thus believe that Rose will soon depart from the collective. However, no such comment was made by the collective or Rose. A news portal named The South China Morning Post confirmed in their reports that each member of the Blackpink clan has the permission to pursue solo projects. Such terms were mentioned in their contracts as per their managers and thus Rose too, in this case, is free to pursue her solo project or an album if she wishes to do so.

In the documentary, one could see the effort Rose put in to perfect her songs and lyrics. It also showed her process as a songwriter. The singer herself hasn’t spoken about her solo album just yet, however, certain hints were visible when Rosé was seen playing the piano during a particular scene in the documentary. Thus fans believe that Rose will soon work and release a solo album and thus they cannot wait to see what the Blackpink member has in store for them.

