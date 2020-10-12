BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s New Look Post Nurse Controversy Creates Stir; Fans Call Her 'savage'

BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls faced major backlash for using a ‘nurse’s outfit’ as a concept. The girl group's member Jennie was seen wearing a nurse’s costume for the music video. For a few seconds, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was seen in a sequence within a hospital, wearing a nurse’s attire.

The Korean Health and Medical Workers Union claimed that the content sexualised nurses and did not show the profession in a good light. The scene was later deleted by YGE.

jennie kim, was literally dragged over a nurse issue, sexualized and was hated yesterday. now, woke up, wore expensive outfit, sat in yg's new building stairs, took a picture of herself, posted it in instagram and captioned it with,

deleting jennie's scene wearing a nurse outfit and now discrediting her work as an artist?? you people should stop labelling her as "YG's favorite" when in fact, the company keeps on DISRESPECTING AND SABOTAGING HER. — Ù‹ (@JNKGASP) October 10, 2020

Jennie's Instagram post

Jennie was seen wearing chic yet bold looks for her recent Music Bank appearances. The rapper has been wearing crop tops, denim high waists as well as corset looks. Fans are of the belief that Jennie is replying in her own way to the haters. Her looks are often bold for performances as similar to the concept of Lovesick Girls music video. When the controversy broke out, the fandom came out in support of Jennie’s nurse look. The fans were of the opinion that the clips are ‘not sexualised’ as BLACKPINK's Jennie is not wearing any revealing outfits.

Check out some fan reactions:

Watch BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls

Jennie's nurse outfit cut-

YGE issued a statement on Jennie's nurse outfit

After the nurses association urged YGE to delete the part of Jennie, the scene was deleted. YGE also issued a statement over the same. The statement read, “We have decided to delete all scenes that show the nurse uniform in the music video and will be replacing the music video with the edited version ASAP. We spent a long time preparing for this music video and we didn’t expect a controversy such as this to happen as we did not have any specific intentions. We feel a heavy sense of responsibility about this issue and we apologize to all the nurses that felt uncomfortable because of this. We once again express our sincere respect to all the medical staff who are working for the health of the people. Thank you.”

