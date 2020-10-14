BLACKPINK Light Up The Sky Review: Band's Journey From Debut Shyness To Reigning Coachella

It all starts from a dimly lit studio and the four-members of BLACKPINK getting the notes right in Light Up The Sky. Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa are keen on getting complicated choreographies set. The archived footage shows the girls from different countries altogether ‘click’ as reiterated by Jisoo throughout the documentary, Light Up The Sky. In the journey to show the true potential, the girls have seen their own ups and downs in life.

BLACKPINK 'Light Up The Sky' review

All this and a close brush of with the band’s intimate emotions will be felt by anyone watching BLACKPINK's Netflix documentary. The four girls bring their story delivered by Caroline Suh who is also responsible for Netflix’s popular adaptation of Samin Nosrat’s cookbook Salt Fat Acid Heat. Fans might feel that the girls are talking to them about the struggles, the cons of being a star, however, Suh has weaved the story as such, which might feel exclusive to every viewer.

BLACKPINK's members share their experience alongside the luxe lifestyle packed with appearances, events and rehearsals. The girls gave an exclusive glimpse of how they have evolved in the 80-minute documentary BLACKPINK Light Up The Sky.

At one point, the group’s producer Teddy Park, a Korean idol-turned-producer/songwriter also speaks about how the group has grown over the years. BLACKPINK Light Up The Sky is everything that goes behind the scene of making a K-pop act which is pretty standard across the Korean industry. However, what makes the girls different is the emotions, the experience and the journey to the half-way success. The documentary is a close-up look of the pros and cons of being the star.

Caroline Suh also sits them down in her signature interview style and takes one to one inputs of their life. The girls do not hold back and Rosie even ends up crying over their success. Jisoo, on the hand, speaks about her role as a leader and areas where she has to work on. Youngest member Lisa still cannot get the hold over their international popularity whereas Jennie is amazed by her fans, who in foreign countries, are singing in Korean. The quartet is all about realizations and future ahead in the documentary.

Suh ends the documentary at the much-celebrated Coachella festival in 2019 for the sake of an ending, as the girls still talk about their next project, next album, next ‘big thing’ in their closing comments. They are keen on expanding the limits of the stardom, despite being the biggest girl group in the K-pop scene at the moment.

Streaming BLACKPINK's Netflix documentary

BLACKPINK's Netflix documentary is available to stream under basic subscription. The documentary released on October 14, 2020, and will be on the app for time being. A onetime watch for Blinks, K-pop stans and people who are still discovering the K-pop scene.

