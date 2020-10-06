BLACKPINK To Appear On 'Running Man' Marking Their First Variety Show Feature In 3 Years

Following the release of their new album, The Album, BLACKPINK is all set to appear on the South Korean variety show Running Man. As reported by Soompi, YG Entertainment has confirmed that the popular K-Pop girl band will feature on SBS’ show almost after 3 years and 10 months. BLACKPINK last appeared on the show, back in December 2016.

Ever since then, the band wasn’t usually seen participating in Korean variety shows due to their packed schedule, concerts and world tour. According to ZAPZEE, besides Running Man, BLACKPINK will also appear in JTBC’s Knowing Bros on October 16. The outlet suggests that the band was last seen on the show in 2017. The anticipation about their arrival on both the shows has skyrocketed amongst their farm army.

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Kim Hye Yoon’s 'Snowdrop' Confirms Jung Hae In As The Male Lead

About Running Man

Forming part of SBS’ Good Sunday Lineup, Running Man, the South Korean variety show first aired in July 2010. Initially, the guests who arrived on the show were made to complete certain missions at a given landmark to win the race. Later on, the show adopted a more familiar concept wherein the variety series concentrates more on games.

ALSO READ| Blackpink's 'Lovesick Girls' Video Depicts The Quartet Dealing With Pain; Read Here

BLACKPINK’s recently released album

The all-girl K-pop band rose to international fame and acclaim with the release of their songs like How You Like That, Whistle, Kill this Love and more. The group recently released their first-ever studio album namely, The Album on October 2. Within just a few days of its release, The Album has made a stunning amount of sales.

ALSO READ| Blackpink's 'The Album' Sales Are Soaring With More Than 1 Million Pre-orders Worldwide

The Album consists of eight new songs which were made in collaboration with prominent artists like Tommy Brown, Teddy and more. As reported by Manila Bulletin, their album has already recorded the sale of 1 million due to pre-orders worldwide. The sale is comprised of the selling of 670,000 copies in South Korea, 340,000 copies in Europe and the US.

In the following days to come, the total sale is expected to be higher. Meanwhile, their new single Lovesick Girls has created a massive buzz around. The video features all the quartet in pain due to love.

ALSO READ| 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky' Shows Group's Struggle, Subsequent Success In New Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.