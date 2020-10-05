Blackpink's 'Lovesick Girls' Video Depicts The Quartet Dealing With Pain; Read Here

Korean Girl Band BlackPink dropped their debut album, titled The Album at midnight on Thursday, October 1. The album is a full-length studio LP and also features their latest single, Lovesick Girls. Read on to know the review for Lovesick Girls:

Blackpink's Lovesick Girls review

The video for their song Lovesick Girls was also released along with the album. They had premiered the video at the debut of Released, a YouTube Original music series. Lovesick Girls chorus has the members of BlackPink Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa announce that they are the lovesick girls with the lyrics - We are the lovesick girls.

The 4 of them deal with heartbreak in their own ways while one is running in the empty streets to another who is sitting in the bathtub. Even though they are in pain, the chorus hints at better times in the upcoming days. The 4 dance away through the pain and take a refreshing ride to the countryside in a convertible.

More about The Album

The Album opens with the track How You Like That which is a hip-hop track and talks about not being intimidated by tough situations and fight the situation with confidence. Ice-cream, featuring Selena Gomez, mostly has English lyrics with a single Korean verse. It is an electropop and bubblegum pop song. The third song on the album is Pretty Savage, the song has chanted vocals, a staccato style beat. This is followed by the Cardi B collab song Bet You Wanna as the 4th song which has a simple beat and Cardi’s rap.

The 5th song on the list is Lovesick Girls which is a dance track with an EDM background and talks about how the girls deal with heartbreak. The next is Crazy Over You which is a retro hip hop track followed by the seventh song Love to Hate Me which talks about getting rid of a jealous ex-lover. The eighth and final track talks about patience and empathy and is called You Never Know.

This October 14th Netflix will release its first documentary based on a K-pop band and it will feature the quartet. It will revolve around the journey of the band and is called Blackpink: Light Up the Sky. The Caroline Suh directorial will also contain interviews with the 4 girls and from their training days for the Coachella appearance in 2019.

