BLACKPINK's Exclusive Documentary 'Light Up The Sky' All Set To Hit Netflix On October 14

Netflix is all set to launch a documentary based on the popular K pop girl band, BLACKPINK, on October 14, 2020. The upcoming film, titled Light Up The Sky, is expected to showcase exclusive interviews and BTS footages of the four BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose. In an official statement, Netflix’s vice president for documentary features revealed a few details about the upcoming film and the team’s excitement towards the project.

Documentary on BLACKPINK

Netflix recently revealed that they will soon be releasing Light Up The Sky, a documentary on the popular girl band, BLACKPINK. It has been directed by Caroline Suh and will showcase the inside stories of each band member. It is also expected to sketch out their journey from the training days to becoming K pop sensation, recognized around the world. Light Up The Sky documentary will also play out a few unseen interviews while also throwing some light on their recording process. BLACKPINK's phenomenal performance at Coachella 2019 will also be covered through the Netflix documentary.

According to the news portal, Entertainment Weekly, Adam Del Deo, a Netflix official related to documentary features, threw some light on the upcoming film and its relevance, through an official statement. He claimed that director Caroline Suh has a close relationship with all the members- Jisco Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The documentary will, hence, give an authentic peek into the lives of these musicians. The Netflix original will also shed some light on the dedication and preparation that every band member puts into the making of each song and performance.

The K Pop band, BLACKPINK, also expressed how elated they are for the project. They said that they cannot wait to share their experiences with the ‘Blinks’ placed in various parts of the world. They are hoping that the film will bring joy and light to viewers while their journey, through the past four years, is narrated.

Netflix is planning to go big with the promotions of the upcoming K pop documentary. They are planning to change their Netflix profile icons to the picture of BLACKPINK members. The makers have high expectations from the documentary, owing to BLACKPINK's popularity and fan following. It has been scheduled to release on October 14, 2020.

