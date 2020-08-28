Blackpink & Selena Gomez's 'Ice Cream' Shines Bright Ahead Of 'The Album' Release; Watch

Blackpink and Selena Gomez have finally released their highly anticipated song Ice Cream. Along with the single, the American singer and the k-pop group have also released a colourful music video. The song is already being loved by fans of the pop star and the k-pop group.

Blackpink and Selena Gomez release 'Ice Cream'

Blackpink and Selena Gomez created headlines when they announced their collaboration for a brand new track. Selena Gomez already has delivered several hit singles in her singing career and Blackpink is considered to be one of the most successful k-pop groups. No wonder their collaboration got immense attention.

Now, this collaboration is finally seeing daylight. Selena Gomez and Blackpink both took to social media and announced that their new single Ice Cream has finally been released. This collaboration is also creating a stir with their colourful music video.

Also read | BLACKPINK X Selena Gomez Share A Glimpse Of Their New Song 'Ice Cream'; Watch

In the Ice Cream music video, the k-pop group and Selena Gomez are dressed in pastel-coloured outfits, matching the theme of the song. Along with these outfits, all the girls seem to be in a flirtatious mood as they dance around and sing. The Ice Cream music video starts with Selena Gomez being the ice-cream truck driver and the Blackpink group members enjoying their creamy confection.

The scene soon changes and now the girls are in a basketball court whereas Selena Gomez is singing along while sitting on a car. The Ice Cream video can also be considered as a trip down memory lane for Gomez’s fans as the visuals seem similar to her Stars Dance album music videos.

Also read | After BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Kim Hye Won, Jang Seung Jo Confirmed To Be Part Of 'Snowdrop'

But the song is not only a bubble gum pop track. The song gets an edge over others the moment Blackpink member Lisa starts her rap portion. Her rap can be considered as a high point for this brand new single. The song’s catchy beats and chorus are also selling points for the song.

Blackpink’s song Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez is their second single from their album The Album. The k-pop group will be releasing their debut album on October 2nd, 2020. Before releasing the song Ice Cream, Blackpink debuted the song You Like That. The song was a massive hit and even had the biggest YouTube premiere title. Watch Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s song Ice Cream here:

Also read | Selena Gomez Rocks A Red & White Striped Bikini In BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream D2' Poster

Also read | BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Peppy ‘Ice Cream’ MV First Look Amuses Blinks; See Reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.